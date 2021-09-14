CHRISTUS St. Michael Associate Recognized with Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leadership Award

CHRISTUS Health has long recognized the importance of diversity and inclusion and recently presented their second Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Leadership Award to one of our own community leaders, Tim Hall, Director of Material Management for CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System.

Hall has been singled out for the DE&I Award from among over 45,000 Associates via a nomination process throughout the CHRISTUS Health Ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas and internationally in Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

“We congratulate Tim for his exceptional leadership and ongoing commitment to diversity by fostering an environment that respects the dignity of all around him,” said Ernie Sadau, President and CEO of CHRISTUS Health. “As we reviewed the nominations for this award, we clearly recognized Tim as an individual who has championed leadership behaviors that reflect and demonstrate the CHRISTUS Health Core Values of Dignity, Integrity, Compassion, Stewardship and Excellence as well as his passion for developing the next generation of leaders.”

Hall’s selection was based on consistent achievement beyond his normal job role, working in partnership with colleagues internally and externally, innovative approaches and the sustainability of practices that can be replicated by others. The fundamentals of CHRISTUS DE&I guide our interactions with patients, Associates, our Medical Staff and the communities we serve, and the award supports our culture of health equity, diversity and inclusion as we extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.

“Tim has earned the admiration of leaders and Associates at all levels of CHRISTUS St. Michael and throughout our health care ministry,” said Jason Adams, President, St. Michael Health System. “His Materials Management team as well as co-workers throughout CHRISTUS Health respect him for the excellent skills and modeling of our Core Values he has developed through his service to CHRISTUS St. Michael. But more, as shared by one of Tim’s co-workers, ‘Tim is many things to many people – a friend, a confident, mentor, minister (ordained July 2011), student, husband and father and his leadership extends beyond the borders of the hospital.’”

“In addition, Tim’s work has been key to our ministry’s ability to meet the challenging health care demands critical role during the pandemic, collaborating with all other departments to ensure critical PPE has remained available for the safety of our caregivers and patients.”

“I was completely surprised and extremely honored to be named as the 2021 individual recipient of the CHRISTUS Health Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leadership Award,” said Hall. “I am humbled by this recognition and am grateful to have served in the CHRISTUS St. Michael ministry for 30 years. Learning from wise mentors before me and working side-by-side with the materials management team and colleagues at CHRISTUS St. Michael and throughout CHRISTUS Health provide blessings for me every day and give me the opportunity to be a part of our very important mission.”