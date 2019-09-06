CHRISTUS Velocity Urgent Care hosts community grand opening

The CHRISTUS Velocity Urgent Care team welcomed the Bossier City community to a Grand Opening Celebration at their brand-new facility at 2703 Beene Blvd. in Bossier City Thursday evening.

CEO of CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System, Dr. T. Steen Trawick, addressed attendees at the celebration and said it has been an honor to partner with Velocity Urgent Care and provide choices to the community of Bossier City and the surrounding area.

“We are so fortunate to be able to partner with Velocity and be opening this fourth location for Velocity Care,” Trawick said. “This is indeed an honor that we can provide choices to the patients and to the people of Bossier City and the surrounding area. We’re the CHRISTUS family and we’re so happy to be here in North Bossier.”

Also during the Grand Opening Celebration, the CHRISTUS Velocity Urgent Care team donated a portable Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to Cope Middle School.

The donated AED will travel with Cope Middle School student athletes during away games.

CHRISTUS Velocity Urgent Care offers access and direct referrals to primary care providers, imaging services, specialists and other hospital or clinic services that patients may require. With on-site X-ray, imaging and laboratory services, CHRISTUS Velocity Urgent Care is able to treat almost any routine illness or injury.

CHRISTUS Velocity Urgent Care has locations at 7045 Youree Drive and 9300 Mansfield Road, Suite 110 in Shreveport and at 2151 Airline Drive, Suite 700 in Bossier City. Each Velocity Care location is open from 8:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The new location in Bossier City will hold the same schedule.