Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints members sew 330 pillowcases for children in need

Women from 11 congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the broader community joined together to sew 330 whimsical pillowcases for children with life threatening illnesses.

Recently, 125 pillow cases were donated to Ochsner LSU Health of Shreveport. Ochsner LSU Health expressed appreciation for the donations. The remaining 205 pillowcases will be donated to Ryan’s Cases for Smiles, a non-profit organization dedicated to relieving the fear and suffering of children undergoing treatment for life-threatening illnesses.

The service project was headed up by the church’s Relief Society organization for women, one of the largest women’s organization in the world. One purpose of the Relief Society is to serve God and their fellow neighbors through acts of love and compassion. Members of the Relief Society sewed individually, as well as in small and large groups to exceed their original goal of 110 pillowcases. Many of the women indicated that they were motivated by the thought of the smiles the pillow cases would bring to the children in the hospital.

Ella Glass (Courtesy photo)

Ella, a 6th grader and the daughter of the women in the organization, Charris Glass, wanted a service project to do over the winter break from school. Ella first had to learn how to use a sewing machine. Krissta Kabalan, a member of the Relief Society, spent several hours teaching her how to measure, cut, pin and sew the pillowcases. Over the next several days, Ella made a total of 10 pillowcases. When he returned to school, she told her teacher, “I am so grateful that I got to make pillowcases for the kids with cancer and I am glad that they can have a small, little gift with so much of my love put in there for kids who are different than me.”

Audrey Case, the Relief Society president over the local congregations, stated that she hopes to make this an ongoing service project to serve the children receiving medical care.