CIC supports Global Strike Command innovation with STRIKEWERX expansion

STRIKEWERX is expanding its footprint and capabilities to support Air

Force Global Strike Command’s mission with its new Innovation Lab.



Located within the STRIKEWERX innovation hub at the Cyber Innovation Center in

Bossier City, Louisiana, the new STRIKEWERX Innovation Lab will grow the hub’s footprint

by nearly 2,000 square feet.



The Innovation Lab will feature new equipment and capabilities in the form of

augmented reality and virtual reality headsets, computers for modeling and simulation, a 3D

printer, handheld 3D scanner, maker’s space for prototyping, and a new meeting area with

teleconferencing capability.



“The goal of STRIKEWERX has always been to support innovation within AFGSC via

collaboration between industry and Airmen,” said Russ Mathers, director of STRIKEWERX.

“This new space will do that with an emphasis on software and digital needs with an eye towards

physical prototyping capabilities.”



The Innovation Lab is meant to allow for Airmen to learn and experiment with the latest

in AR/VR, work with current software development programs and develop a rough prototype of

physical solutions. The new space will also allow for greater connection with industry and

academia by allowing more space for demonstrations and presentations.



“The Innovation Lab will grow the capabilities of our innovation arm at

STRIKEWERX,” said AFGSC Chief Scientist Dr. Donna Senft. “We recognize that for the

innovation culture to continue its growth in the command, we need to give it room for Airmen to

explore new technologies and software they may have heard of but never seen before.”



To prepare for this expansion, the staff has also grown with the addition of Aaron Finney.

Finney retired earlier this year from the Air Force with more than 20 years’ experience.



He is excited about the new capabilities that the Innovation Lab will make available to the

command.



“I was fortunate in my Air Force career to pursue innovative solutions and joining

STRIKEWERX allows me to continue helping our Airmen on a larger scale,” said Finney. “This

Innovation Lab is an expansion of STRIKEWERX, not only in footprint but in its capabilities to

meet the growing culture of innovation within Global Strike.”



Work is currently underway and is expected to be completed by summer 2024.