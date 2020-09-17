Cildeal Smith

A service for Cildeal Smith, 69, will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Stonewall Baptist Church in Bossier City, Louisiana at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Uelyss Reed Jr. will lead the service. A visitation will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at the church from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial will follow the funeral service on Saturday at Rose-Neath Cemetery.



Cildeal was born on March 17, 1951 to the late Major and Annie B. Smith in Shreveport, Louisiana. He passed away in his home in Bossier City, Louisiana on September 10, 2020.Cildeal graduated from Bossier High School in 1969. Upon completion of high school, he was employed at Gym Dandy, General Electric, Southern Maid Donuts and retired from Evergreen Presbyterian Ministries.



Deacon Smith confessed his faith in Jesus Christ at an early age and united with Stonewall Baptist Church. He was an active member of the Deacon Board, Brotherhood Ministry, Sunday school class #15, and a loyal church member. Cildeal was actively involved in Christian servanthood under the leadership of Pastor Uelyss Reed, Jr. until his health would no longer allow. He loved his church and church family. He was also famous around The Wall for his tea cakes on every Sunday during Sunday school hour.



Cildeal is preceded in death by his parents, Major and Annie Smith and two brothers, BW Watson and Londell Smith, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife of fifteen years, Willie Bea Smith. His legacy lives on in his children, Mischa, Quashee (Caribee) Collier, Stephanie, Schumpert, and Private Quinton Smith of Bossier City, LA. His memory will continue to live through his two sisters, Betty Smith Cook and Mattie (Donny) Webb; sixteen grandchildren; two goddaughters, Trisina and Anita; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.