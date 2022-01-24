Cirque du Soleil’s ‘OVO’ Brings ‘Bugs’ to Bossier City

Bugs will soon infest the Brookshire Grocery Arena. And, the circus will be in town. After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cirque du Soleil will perform five performances of “OVO” February 11th- Feb 13th, 2022 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City. The show will consist of a dynamic and immersive ecosystem inhabited by an acrobatic colony of insects.

OVO’s artistic director Fabrice Lemire shares: “Everyone is ecstatic to reunite after this time apart. On top of the physical training, we are taking this opportunity to bring new acts to life. All departments are involved, from costumes and makeup to technical and artistic. The energy in the studio is buzzing – just like the show!”

OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy.

The show’s tour manager, Janie Mallet, says: “What sets us apart from all the other shows is the creativity and the pushing of the human boundaries, meeting the creativity side with beautiful costumes. The show, on top of being inspired by insects, is inspired by Brazil. You will have that very warm, upbeat kind of music feel. This is exactly what we need after the past few years. Coming to a show seeing live entertainment and seeing some real people doing jaw dropping acrobatics. It’s exactly what people need at the moment.”

“OVO,” meaning egg in Portuguese, brings to the stage 10 high-level acrobatic acts which will redefine the limits of the human body.

“Over the past couple of years, the amount of challenges have not been the easiest. We can’t wait to be back and share this experience with everyone in Bossier City,” said Mallet. And in true Louisiana form, as the show is just a few days from opening in Bossier City, Mallet uttered a very appropriate “Laissez les bon temps rouler.”

Since its opening in Montreal in 2009, OVO has thrilled more than seven million people in 155 cities in 26 different countries.

Founded in 1984, Cirque du Soleil is a unique circus experience. Instead of the animal-infused acts of the traditional American big top, Cirque creates modern, whimsical worlds that lean heavily on its street-theater roots. The original company, created by Guy Laliberté in Québec, was a collection of street artists that included stilt-walkers, dancers and fire breathers.