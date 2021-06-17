CITGO Petroleum Corp. to Pay Over $19 Million for Injuries to Natural Resources Resulting from its Oil Spill at Lake Charles Refinery

Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook

announced that Houston, Texas-based CITGO Petroleum Corporation has agreed to pay

$19.69 million to resolve federal and state claims for natural resource damages under the

Oil Pollution Act and the Louisiana Oil Spill Prevention and Response Act.



The United States and Louisiana concurrently filed a civil complaint along with

the proposed consent decree. The complaint seeks money damages under the Oil

Pollution Act and Louisiana Oil Spill Prevention and Response Act for injuries to natural

resources resulting from CITGO’s major oil discharge into the Calcasieu River in June of

2006 from its wastewater treatment facility at its Lake Charles refinery. The complaint

alleges that CITGO discharged millions of gallons of waste (slop) oil and oily wastewater

from two ten-million-gallon storm surge and wastewater tanks at its treatment facility at

the Lake Charles refinery. Approximately 150 miles of shoreline were polluted with

CITGO’s oil, including residential and marsh areas. The discharged oil killed birds and

fish and other aquatic life, contaminated aquatic and shoreline habitats, forced the closure

of the ship channel, and disrupted recreational uses of the impacted river and lakes.



“While oil and gas producers are a major source of employment in Louisiana, they

have a sacred obligation to protect our environment and use our resources wisely,” stated

Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook. “This settlement sends a clear

signal that those who pollute our environment will be held accountable.”



“Oil companies have a responsibility to protect our waters, people, wildlife, and

diverse habitats from oil spills, and those who violate that duty will be held accountable

for the harms they cause,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jean E. Williams for

the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “We are glad to

work with our federal and state natural resource partners on this major effort to help

restore and enhance the environment in Louisiana.”



Of the $19,688,149.83 CITGO is required to pay under the consent decree, $19.16

million is for natural resource damages for the spill, which the federal and state trustees

will jointly use to plan, design, and perform restoration projects to compensate for the

harms caused by the oil spill. The consent decree also secures payment from CITGO for

the trustees’ remaining unpaid injury assessment costs, which total over $528,000.



Today’s action was filed by the Department of Justice and the state on behalf of

the federal and state trustees for natural resources. The designated federal trustees for

the natural resources impacted by CITGO’s oil spill are the U.S. Department of

Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S.



Department of the Interior’s Fish and Wildlife Service. The designated state trustees are

the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office, Department of Public Safety & Corrections,

the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Louisiana Department of Natural

Resources, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the Louisiana

Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. The federal and state trustees have worked

together to perform substantial injury assessment work and are engaged in joint

restoration planning efforts.



In an earlier related Clean Water Act enforcement trial spearheaded by the United

States on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency, the district court determined

that the cause of this avoidable disaster was CITGO’s gross negligence in the operation

and maintenance of its wastewater treatment facility and the lack of adequate storage and

treatment capacity. CITGO had been improperly using the tanks to accumulate oil,

sludge, and oily wastewater at its treatment facility for years. Due to the lack of proper

operations and the inadequate storage and treatment capacity at the facility, the tanks

overflowed during a rainstorm. At least 54,000 barrels of slop oil (2,268,000 gallons) and

untold millions of gallons of oily wastewater breached the faulty secondary containment

berm around the tanks and flowed into the waterways, including the adjacent Indian

Marais waterway, the Calcasieu River, and the Calcasieu Estuary.



The court found that CITGO “does not appear to have recognized the importance

of compliance, pollution control, environmental responsibility, and the overall duty

imposed on businesses to operate safely.” The court found that CITGO’s oil spill was

“massive, excessive, and a tragedy” and that CITGO “failed to inform the Coast Guard

of the true nature of the incident.” CITGO was ordered to perform substantial corrective

actions to improve its wastewater treatment facility’s storage and treatment capacity and

operations, to pay a state penalty of $3 million to the Louisiana Department of

Environmental Quality for the discharge and chronic violations of the company’s

discharge permit, and to pay a federal Clean Water Act civil penalty of $81 million. Under

a separate criminal plea agreement, CITGO paid a $13 million criminal fine.



The proposed consent decree is subject to a 30-day public comment period and

court review and approval.