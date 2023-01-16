CITIZENS BANK & TRUST WELCOMES NEW PRESIDENT/CEO

Citizens Bank & Trust Company announced this month the transition of

leadership to President/CEO, Adam Johnston. Johnston has assumed this role, bringing over 15

years of community banking industry experience with a healthy educational foundation and

notable leadership direction for both the operations and lending areas of our financial institution.

As a seasoned executive, Johnston has conducted financial business throughout the Continental

United States and is now settled locally to continue his focus of increasing wealth and prosperity

in Northwest Louisiana through the established CB&T brand.

“We expect Citizens Bank & Trust Company to benefit from the exceptional leadership and solid

banking expertise that Adam Johnston brings. To boot, he is a man who has entrenched himself

in the community through his active participation in numerous organizations and non-profit

efforts. As a local financial institution, it is important to us that our leader be an example of our

devotion to the community,” said Board Chairman, Henry DeBeaux.

With 15 years as a financial executive, Johnston has established a realm of expertise in

management, banking, financial literacy, corporate structured finance, economic development,

real estate, and commercial lending. He has been involved as Chairman of the North Louisiana

Economic Partnership Board, board member of the GBEDF, a former member of YPI, Greater

Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, Bossier Chamber of Commerce, Committee of One Hundred,

and has received numerous accolades as an ICBA 40 Under Forty recipient and as the recipient

of the Emerging Leader Award, given by the American Bankers Association. He has also been an

instructor on the Principles of Banking Class, has served on the Executive Leadership Team for

the NWLA Go Red for Women AHA Campaign, the Board of Directors for the Bossier Public Trust

Finance Authority; and is involved with the Independence Bowl Foundation, Community Renewal

International, Louisiana Methodist Children’s Home, Junior Achievement, Shreveport Bossier

Rescue Mission, Loyola College Prep, and more. His career has afforded him the privilege of

meeting and developing professional relationships with many community members-at-large, as

well as influential persons within the industry. Johnston is a family man, married with three

children and residing in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Citizens Bank & Trust Company is currently the oldest locally owned community bank in Caddo

and Bossier Parishes. The primary mission for establishment of the bank was to provide a locally

owned financial institution to serve the banking needs of the community. Efforts were made to

include businesspersons with varied interests in the community to serve as board members. Their

combined business knowledge and contact with citizens of the area were a vital part of the

successes of the bank. For more information on the banking services of personal and business

checking, savings, credit, lending and more visit https://cbtbankco.com or

https://cbtmortgageloans.com.