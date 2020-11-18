Citizens National Bank receives 2020 Goodwill Champion Award

November 17th, 2020 — Citizens National Bank has been selected by Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Inc. to be awarded the 2020 Goodwill Champion Award. This award is given annually to local individuals or organizations that demonstrate a commitment to serving the communities in North Louisiana. Citizens National Bank has been a long-time supporter of Goodwill Industries as well as many other non-profits and schools in various communities. Goodwill President & CEO, David Tinkis stated “Our partnership with Citizens National Bank has been critical in allowing Goodwill Industries to provide job training and placement services in North Louisiana. We are truly blessed to have a bank like Citizens National Bank in our community that assists and supports so many organizations and businesses. Their commitment to providing impactful support to local non-profits is exceptional. They are real champions for our community.”

Citizens National Bank President and CEO, Jason Smith replied “We are overwhelmed by being recognized as a Champion by Goodwill. The work David Tinkis, Karen Peters and their team do is amazing. It is a privilege to be associated with them.”

About Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Inc.

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Inc. is a private nonprofit organization that has served north Louisiana since 1926. It provides free job training, education programs and services that help people with barriers to employment obtain the skills they need to secure employment so they may achieve economic self-sufficiency. For more information about Goodwill programs please visit www.goodwillnla.org.