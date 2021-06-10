Citizens National Bank to Open in New Orleans Region; Veteran Banking Executive Jim Hudson to Serve as New Orleans Area President

NEW ORLEANS, LA – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9, 2021 –

Veteran banking executive James M. “Jim” Hudson, who

founded and led OMNI BANK for 23 years, will open

Citizens National Bank’s first South Louisiana branch this

fall as its President of their New Orleans Region.



Citizens National Bank is a 36-year old trusted banking

partner based in Bossier City with branches throughout

Northwest Louisiana. The bank, with over $1.3 billion in

assets, is led by President and CEO Jason D. Smith. The

New Orleans region branch is expected to open this fall in

Metairie. In the meantime, Hudson is assembling a staff to serve the area.



“We are excited to have Jim Hudson join our bank as market president and to add him to our

management team. He is a highly respected professional in our industry with an impressive command

of a community bank’s role in helping grow small and mid-sized businesses,” said Jason D. Smith. “Jim

has a long and stellar history in the New Orleans region where he mastered relationship banking and

actively advanced business interests in South Louisiana. He is an asset to his community and our bank.”



Since its founding, Citizens National Bank has been focused on helping small and medium sized

businesses achieve their goals while working with business owners to realize their dreams. Also a

leader in construction and development lending, Citizens has financed the construction of thousands of

homes and millions of square feet of commercial real estate across Louisiana. Most recently, Citizens was

recognized as a statewide leader in funding loans under the U.S. SBA Paycheck Protection Program.



OMNI BANK was sold in October of 2015 to IBERIA BANK (currently First Horizon). At the time of the

sale, Hudson had grown the bank he founded to just under $1 billion in assets with branches throughout

Metairie, the Northshore, the French Quarter, and the River Parishes. Upon selling OMNI, Hudson was

named Executive Vice President and Chairman of Southeast Region-Louisiana of Iberia Bank, and he

helped the bank expand throughout the New Orleans market.



“The story of Citizens closely mirrors that of

OMNI. I admire the leadership of the bank

and its mission to build a better community

one relationship at a time. I know that

business leaders will appreciate the personal

attentiveness of Citizens, and I look forward

to building a team of banking professionals

who can accelerate the growth of those we

serve,” said James M. Hudson.



Metairie native and longtime New Orleans

area banker Lyle Jeansonne is also a member

of the Citizens National Bank management

team where he serves as Executive VicePresident and Chief Credit Officer. Said

Lyle Jeansonne, “I am thrilled for Citizens

National Bank to expand into the Greater

New Orleans market. As a former credit officer for New Orleans-based institutions First Commerce

Corporation and Hibernia National Bank, I understand the needs of businesses in this area, and I look

forward to working with Jim, Jason and our Metairie based team to provide our business community

with our unique brand of service.”



Hudson joins Citizens National Bank from First National Bankers Bank (FNBB) where he served as

President and Chief Executive Officer. Hudson also served as Senior Lending Officer of First National

Bank of Jefferson Parish before opening OMNI BANK. He currently serves on the board of directors of

the Discovery Health Science Foundation Academy and the Jefferson Community Foundation. Hudson

is also the past Chairman of the boards of Community Bankers of Louisiana, Greater New Orleans, Inc.,

the Jefferson Business Council, and the East Jefferson General Hospital Board.