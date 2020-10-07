City Council passes resolution honoring police, fire depts.

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council presented a special framed resolution to the Bossier City Fire Department and the Bossier City Police Department for having shown bravery and courage by putting themselves at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic and carrying out essential tasks that safeguard our community.
At-large Bossier City Council member and President David Montgomery said, “This is very important to us on the Bossier City Council as well as the citizens of Bossier City. Back on July 7 we passed a resolution backing not only our police, but also our first responders. At that time we passed a resolution unanimously.”
After reading the resolution that was passed on July 7 to the audience. Montgomery concluded by saying, “On this date we thought it necessary to bring it to the public’s attention and proudly present one of these resolutions to each the fire department, the police department, the mayor’s office and here at the city council office.”
The resolution reads as follows:
A RESOLUTION COMMENDING BOSSIER CITY POLICE AND FIRE FIRST RESPONDERS FOR CARRYING OUT ESSENTIAL TASKS DURING THIS UNPRECEDENTED TIME OF CRISIS CREATED BYCOVID- 19) AND CIVIL UNREST.
WHEREAS, the Bossier City Police and Fire Department serve the citizens and have shown bravery and courage by putting themselves at risk while dealing with the public during Covid- 19) and this time of civil unrest;
and
WHEREAS, these First Responders daily serve to protect the citizens of Bossier City and ensure that our community is protected from any issue that may put the public at risk;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Bossier, in regular session convened, does hereby recognize and commend all members of the Bossier City Police and Fire Departments for their professionalism, vigilance, and self-sacrifice incarrying out the most essential tasks during this unprecedented time of crisis created by ( Covid- 19) and civil unrest.