City Council passes resolution honoring police, fire depts.

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council presented a special framed resolution to the Bossier City Fire Department and the Bossier City Police Department for having shown bravery and courage by putting themselves at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic and carrying out essential tasks that safeguard our community.

At-large Bossier City Council member and President David Montgomery said, “This is very important to us on the Bossier City Council as well as the citizens of Bossier City. Back on July 7 we passed a resolution backing not only our police, but also our first responders. At that time we passed a resolution unanimously.”

After reading the resolution that was passed on July 7 to the audience. Montgomery concluded by saying, “On this date we thought it necessary to bring it to the public’s attention and proudly present one of these resolutions to each the fire department, the police department, the mayor’s office and here at the city council office.”

The resolution reads as follows: