City engineer gives update on Bossier City projects

Bossier City Engineer Ben Rauschenbach gave an update Tuesday to the Bossier City Council regarding ongoing road projects, including a brief discussion about Brookshire’s coming to North Bossier.

Following Rauschenbach’s project report update to the council, District 5 Bossier City councilman, Thomas Harvey, asked Rauschenbach about the potential Brookshire’s grocery store coming to North Bossier.

“We are seeing a lot of chatter and getting a lot of inquiries about how the new Brookshire’s in North Bossier, along Wemple Road and Airline Drive, will affect traffic. One of the concerns is the traffic along Wemple Road, between Benton Road and Airline,” Harvey said.

“Are there any talks in the works now,” he added.

Rauschenbach stated that he has not met with the Parish about this specific issue as of yet. But that he will look into it and get back to the council.

“I have not visited with the Parish about that specifically. I know there’s been a lot of study and that all was perhaps prior to the Brookshire’s project. But I’ll get with the Parish,” Rauschenbach said.

“Seems like we’re getting a lot of interest to build up in that area,” he added.

On Monday, Jan. 11, the Brookshire Grocery Co. asked the Metropolitan Planning Commission to rezone residential land on Wemple Road for commercial use.

The land is adjacent to a CVS Pharmacy and customers could access Brookshire’s via Airline Drive and Wemple Road.

The council also approved:

Adoption of an Ordinance authorizing the sale of a 2008 Ferrara Pumper for forty-five thousand dollars to the City of Shreveport.

Adoption of an Ordinance approving the hiring of Beast Engineering, LLC to manage the construction of the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway – Phase II.

Adoption of a Resolution to fill a Clerk Typist I position and two Part-Time Kennel Worker Positions in Animal Control.

Adoption of a Resolution commending Bossier Parish Registrar of Voters Stephanie Agee and her amazing staff for the flawless execution of voting during the 2020 Presidential Election.