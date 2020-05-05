City engineer gives update on Bossier City road projects

While Louisiana has been focused on COVID-19 response, Bossier City has continued working hard on multiple road projects.

Listed below is an updated list of road projects, provided by Bossier City Engineer Mark Hudson.

Innovation Drive:

“It’s under construction. They just started pouring concrete last week. This will be finished later this summer.”

Viking Drive

“We just got the green light about two weeks ago to begin buying right-of-way along Viking Drive. I think it will take about three months to buy the right-of-way. And then we will commence relocating utilities. That will take a few months.”

Swan Lake Road and I-220

“This project will be finished in late summer, early fall.”

Coleman Street:

“Plans are down in Baton Rouge right now being reviewed. And we have already started buying right-of-way. The water main has been relocated and CenterPoint gas is about to begin their relocations. Swepco has some poles to move. We should be bidding this project in August of this year.”

Walter O. Bigby Carriageway Project Phase 1:

“It’s under construction right now. It’s coming along real well. But this year we’ve had a lot of rain, so it’s behind schedule. But it will be finished this summer. “

Walter O. Bigby Carriageway project Phase 2: “Lots of moving parts with this phase. But we are working on it everyday. I hope that it can bid maybe late this year.”

Lighting being installed along Arthur Ray Teague Parkway

“About half of the lights along the parkway aren’t working. We’ve got a contract to replace all of the lights on the parkway. Because of COVID-19 everything has been slowed down. Particularly with the delivery of materials. But I do know last week they did some work. They replaced some lights on the parkway. But the contractor is still waiting for the majority of the lights to show up. Once they do, they will get to work right away. It shouldn’t take too long.”