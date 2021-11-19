CITY OF BOSSIER CITY ADOPTS ORDIANANCE REGARDING CREDIT CARD PROCESSING FEES

Advances in technology have brought about many conveniences for consumers. From ordering

groceries online to depositing checks through an app, the virtual world has become part of our

everyday lives. However, these conveniences come with a price tag and municipalities are not

exempt from these fees. As more citizens choose to pay bills online, the surcharges levied by

processing companies have becoming increasingly burdensome on the City’s budget. These fees

totaled over half a million dollars in 2020 which resulted in an unnecessary loss of taxpayer

dollars.



As a result, the Bossier City Council approved an ordinance on November 16, 2021 that authorizes

the City of Bossier City to pass along any fees charged by processing companies to the customer

when electronic payment is used. These fees are applicable to all online and in-person payments

made via debit card, credit card, or ACH (electronic account withdrawal). This is only a passthrough charge to the customers who choose the convenience of electronic payments. Bossier

City is not profiting in any way. The city will not collect any fees related to processing. The fees

will be charged and collected by the processing companies, not Bossier City. The City of Bossier

City offers the convenience of online payment for the following:



• Property Tax

• Online Property Tax Sale

• Tickets

• Water Bill

• Parks & Recreation (registration)



Customers still have options to avoid paying additional fees by paying any bills with a check or

money order via mail or in-person.