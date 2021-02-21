City of Bossier City and Homeland Security and Louisiana Army National Guard Water Distribution to begin at 3:00 p.m Sunday, February 21, 2021

Mayor Lo Walker announces that today from 3:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m on Sunday, February 21, 2021 the City of Bossier and the Homeland Security Office in concert with the Louisiana Army National Guard will begin the distribution of free water to Bossier residents.

The distribution will be at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road. Please drive to the main entrance of the center to receive one case of water while supply last.

Water distribution will resume distribution on Monday at 7:00 a.m until the supply is exhausted.