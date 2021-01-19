City of Bossier City Announces Website, Mobile App Redesign

The City of Bossier City announces the launch of its redesigned website. The newly updated site rolled out December 21, 2020. The redesign of www.bossiercity.org gives users more direct access to features such as news alerts, paying bills, notifications, and job opportunities.



City administers and information services guided the project that was carried out by CivicPlus, the City’s web service provider. The process involved looking at what residents and visitors are using most on the existing site and placing those functions front and center. One of those features is notifications. Users can customize the type of notifications they receive from a list of categories including public safety, city notices, and employment.



The mobile application was redesigned to do the same. Existing mobile app users can update the app for the latest version. New users can download the app from the iOS and Android app stores by searching for Bossier City LA Mobile App.