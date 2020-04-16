City of Bossier City COVID-19 video update

Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker provided a video update on COVID-19 preparedness operations and activities today. He is joined by Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams and Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone.

In the video:

· The Mayor and Chiefs discuss how the departments are operating with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic including what residents can do to help first responders.

· Chief Zagone shares the number of symptomatic and confirmed COVID-19 cases that Bossier City Fire Department EMS has transported in Bossier City over the last two weeks.

· While Mayor Walker says, “We’re not there yet,” he and other City leaders are discussing what future operations may look like for the City of Bossier City Municipal Complex and other City facilities. “We want to be ahead of the game,” says Chief Zagone.