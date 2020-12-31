City of Bossier City COVID-19 Weekly Video Briefing – December 31, 2020

On this New Year’s Eve, Louisiana is continuing to see a concerning amount of community spread and hospitals are indicating that facilities will be overwhelmed if positive COVID-19 cases continue to increase unabated.

As we say, “good riddance,” to 2020 and look forward to the new year, Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker urges those who are able to be vaccinated to do so and for everyone to continue to follow the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including wearing a mask, washing hands, practicing social distancing, and staying home if sick.

Here is the link to this week’s video briefing.