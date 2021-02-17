City of Bossier City Office to close on Thursday and Friday, February 18 and 19th

All City of Bossier City administrative offices, including those for City Council and City Court, will be Closed, Thursday and Friday, February 18 and 19,2021 due to the forecasted wintry weather.

The Bossier City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16th, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. due to weather.

There will be no city trash pick- up service on for Thursday, February 18, 2021 and all trash service will resume on Friday, February 19th for the area that is normally scheduled for Friday service. All other areas will resume regular service pickups on Monday, February 22nd.

The entire Bossier City water system as of 5:00 a.m February 17th is under a Boil Advisory. This advisory includes all of the City of Bossier water service areas and all systems such as: the Cypress Black Bayou Water System, the Town of Benton Water System, and the Country Place Water System. The City of Bossier City will provide additional information as it becomes available. Your continued patience as we work to resolve this is greatly appreciated.