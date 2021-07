Bossier City municipal offices, including the offices for City Council and City Court, will be closed on Monday, July 5, 2021 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Bossier City Animal Control, the city swimming pools, recycling center, and transfer station will also be closed.



Bossier City’s trash collection routes will not run on Monday, July 5, 2021. Trash routes will run one day later than normally scheduled because of the holiday weekend.