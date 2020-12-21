City of Bossier City offices to close for Christmas

The City of Bossier City has announced that its administrative offices, including those for City Council and City Court, will be closed Thursday, December 24th, and Friday, December 25th, in observance of Christmas.



Trash collection on Friday, December 25, 2020, will be suspended. Trash pick-up for Friday’s route will run on Saturday, December 26, 2020. The trash collection route for Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24, 2020, will run as scheduled.