All Bossier City municipal offices, including those for City Council and City Court, will be closed on Monday, May 25, 2020 in observance of Memorial Day.
Residential trash pickup routes will not be affected as a result of the holiday. Monday’s scheduled trash collection routes will run as usual on Memorial Day.
City of Bossier City offices to close on Memorial Day
