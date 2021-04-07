City of Bossier City Partnering with Keep Bossier Beautiful for Operation Clean Sweep

Make a difference in your community Saturday, April 17, 2021!



As part of Operation Clean Sweep, the City of Bossier City invites neighborhood watch groups, churches, clubs and individuals to help cleanup Bossier City.



In partnership with Keep Bossier Beautiful, we invite residents and groups to clean up the neighborhoods and other areas that may need to be cleared of litter or trash. Volunteers can pick up trash bags and disposable gloves at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s substation on Viking Drive starting Wednesday, April 14th through noon on Friday, April 16th. Free Operation Clean Sweep T-shirts will also be given to the first 200 volunteers to pick up trash bags and gloves.



On the day of clean up, Saturday, April 17th, volunteers should bring the collected and bagged trash to the Sherriff’s substation on Viking Drive and place it in the dumpsters provided by Waste Connections by 11:30 a.m. Following the cleanup, a free lunch of hotdogs and hamburgers will be provided along with group photo ops.



Volunteer cleanup groups and teams should register for the cleanup with Keep Bossier Beautiful at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScaQ4dYmKcsWqWLO-D9Vb22grDTo3LkqMxVOqknzExo56y_Cw/viewform?usp=sf_link.



Lending their support for the cleanup are Waste Connections, Friends of Bossier Parish Law Enforcement, Sysco, Citi Tele Coin, Sierra Frac Sand, and Lamar Outdoor Advertising.



Questions may be directed to Roger Voet at Voetr@bossiercity.org. Signup today!