City of Bossier City Public Notice – Water Disinfectant Change Set for November

PUBLIC NOTICE: CITY OF BOSSIER CITY TO TEMPORARILY CHANGE DRINKING WATER

DISINFECTANT FROM CHLORAMINES TO CHLORINE AS A PART OF THE PUBLIC UTILITY DEPARTMENT’S ROUTINE PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE PROCEDURES STARTING NOVEMBER 4TH, 2020.



This effort will begin on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. This event is expected to last

approximately 45 days.



Bossier City uses chloramines for disinfection of the drinking water. During the above mentioned effort, the disinfection process will be changed from chloramines to chlorine. The routine chlorine maintenance is part of the nitrification control plan. This best management practice is a proactive measure to ensure nitrification is eliminated. Customers may notice open fire hydrants throughout the city during this period as required to flush the water distribution system.



Possible Noticeable Effects: It is important to understand that during this temporary change there may be discoloration or cloudiness in the water and possibly a slight chlorine odor or taste. If this is experienced you may want to run the water through the tap until it clears. Minor pressure fluctuations and small air pockets may also occur.



Is the Water Safe to Drink? Yes, the water is safe to drink throughout this process. Any odor and color issues will be nuisance only, which will subside as the flushing is completed. Customers who use tap water for kidney dialysis should consult their doctor about any necessary changes in their residual disinfectant neutralization procedures. Customers utilizing the water for aquariums should monitor both free and combined chlorine residuals.



During normal business hours residents may call (318) 741-8466 with any questions regarding this effort. After regular business hours, please call (318) 425-4411. The Bossier City Public Utilities Department appreciates your patience and understanding as we continue our efforts to improve water quality.