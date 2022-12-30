City of Bossier City to improve traffic flow with new turn lane at Innovation Drive

City of Bossier City to improve traffic flow with new turn lane...

The City of Bossier City will improve traffic flow and safety through the construction of a new turn lane at the intersection of Innovation Drive and Swan Lake Road.

The project includes the construction of a 300’ southbound right turn lane onto Innovation Drive from Swan Lake Road, a heavily traveled section of Bossier City.

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 9, 2023. Some brief intermittent lane closures in the project area will be necessary as work progresses.

The installation of a dedicated right turn lane comes with several benefits, including increasing the traffic capacity of the roadway by allowing more vehicles to maneuver and reducing the potential for rear-end crashes.

The project is anticipated to wrap up in first quarter 2023, with progress dependent on weather conditions and other factors that impact construction timelines.