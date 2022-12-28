City of Bossier City urges fireworks safety during New Year’s celebrations

As we prepare to ring in the new year, the Bossier City Fire Department advises residents who plan to celebrate the holiday with fireworks to keep a few important tips in mind.

Bossier City’s fireworks ordinance allows fireworks to be sold and set off within the city limits from December 23rd through January 1st between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. The exception is on New Year’s Eve when fireworks may be discharged until 12:30 a.m.

Persons who discharge fireworks outside the designated dates and times can be subject to fines of up to $500 or up to 60 days in jail.

Before lighting any fuses, BCFD urges you to adhere to the following safety reminders:

Young children should never be given fireworks to handle alone. Responsible adult supervision is a must.



Always purchase fireworks from an established and reputable retail outlet.



Never shoot, aim or throw fireworks at people or animals.



Keep a bucket of water handy for emergencies (ideal for soaking hot sparklers).



Never try to re-light fireworks that have failed to discharge. Douse all failed fireworks with water and wait 15 minutes before properly disposing.



Be aware of dry conditions. Never ignite fireworks on or near areas of dry vegetation. Doing so could spark fires.



The Bossier City Police Department also reminds residents NOT to discharge firearms into the air as part of any New Year’s celebrations. Not only is the action illegal, it is extremely dangerous. An initial offense for shooting a firearm in the air carries a fine of up to $1,000, or a jail sentence of not more than two years, or both.