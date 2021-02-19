City of Bossier City Water Usage Request

The City of Bossier’s Utility Department is requesting as outdoor temperatures rise above 32 degrees that customers suspend the use of any water that may be dripping in their properties for freeze prevention and only resume their freeze prevention after the temperatures drop back below freezing later this afternoon. This will allow for improved water system pressure.

We request that all customers who are users of the City’s water system, continue to maintain the boil advisory, which is in place until the system is allowed to regain full pressure and proper testing can take place to assure the normal water quality and quantity are obtained.