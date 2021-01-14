City of Bossier City Weekly COVID-19 Video Briefing – January 14, 2021

As Louisiana continues to see a rise in positive COVID-19 cases, Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker says, “What is needed right now is to minimize the loss of lives and impact on our community.” In this weekly Bossier City COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Walker says that as the vaccine roll-out continues, we must not lose focus on prevention and mitigation measures such as wearing a mask, washing hands, social distancing, avoiding crowds, staying home if sick.

