City of Bossier City Weekly COVID-19 Video Briefing – January 7, 2021

In this weekly Bossier City COVID-19 briefing, Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker reviews COVID-19 statistics for Bossier Parish. The number of total COVID-19 cases is now nearing 10,000 and the number of total deaths has risen above 200. Mayor Walker notes that the latest COVID-19 positivity rate for Bossier Parish of 15.9% is more than three times higher than the goal of 5%. He urges everyone to wear a mask during this critical time and follow the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and staying home if sick.

Here is the link to this week’s video briefing.