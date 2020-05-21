City of Bossier City weekly COVID-19 video briefing

Bossier City, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker provides a weekly video update on COVID-19 preparedness operations and activities in Bossier City. He is joined by Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams and Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone.



In the video:



· Mayor Walker says, “Our Civic Center is available and open….We are wide open for business and will entertain your requests.”



· Chief Zagone shares some details on plans for events to be held at the Bossier Civic Center and discusses precautions that are being taken at City Hall.



· Chief McWilliams reminds residents to report any suspicious activity including what may have been captured on home video surveillance. For non-emergency reporting call 318-741-8605.