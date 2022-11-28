City of Bossier City welcomes new Public Information Officer

Mayor Tommy Chandler and the City of Bossier City are excited to welcome Erin Buchanan as the new Public Information Officer.

Buchanan most recently served six years as a Public Information Officer (PIO) for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter, producer and anchor for KTBS 3 News in Shreveport for five years.

“It’s vital – now more than ever – to have an effective communicator in the role of Public Information Officer,” said Mayor Chandler. “We’re thrilled to have Erin join our team and share with the media, general public, and other stakeholders how Bossier City continues to work for its residents.”

Buchanan, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University in Shreveport, has comprehensive experience in research, communications, various types of writing, and public speaking.