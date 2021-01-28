City of Bossier COVID Update – Mayor Lo Walker – 1-28-2021

In this week’s Bossier City COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker reviews COVID-19 statistics for Bossier Parish. The number of total positive COVID-19 cases is now 11,514 and the number of total deaths has risen to 234. Mayor Walker urges everyone to wear a mask during this critical time and follow the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and staying home if sick.

