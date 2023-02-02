City of Bossier meets with Foundation Gaming Group for project kick-off meeting

In a few short weeks, a flurry of construction activity will soon be buzzing at the former Diamond Jacks Casino property.

Mayor Tommy Chandler and members of his staff met with Foundation Gaming Group (FGG), the project’s general contractor AnderCorp, and others on the project team on Wednesday for a kick-off meeting to discuss initial details of the future transformation of the casino and hotel.

“The City of Bossier is committed to working with Foundation Gaming Group and AnderCorp to help ensure this project runs smoothly,” said Mayor Chandler. “This is an outstanding economic opportunity for our city and region, and we’re thrilled to be involved in its progress.”

With an ambitious design-build delivery method under their belt, FGG and AnderCorp aim to begin preliminary demolition work in mid to late February.

The riverboat itself will be removed, and the remaining facility and hotel will be completely re-designed and overhauled, culminating in a unique land-based casino and entertainment complex.

Further information regarding the construction timeline and additional project details will be available in the coming weeks.