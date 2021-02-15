City of Bossier to Close for Wintry Weather On Tuesday and Wednesday February 16 & 17th,2021

All City of Bossier City administrative offices, including those for City Council and City Court, will be Closed, Tuesday and Wednesday, February 16 and 17, 2021 due to the forecasted wintry weather.

The Bossier City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16th, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. due to weather.

There will be no city trash pick- up service on for Tuesday, February 16, 2021 and all trash service for the remaindered of the week is rescheduled for service to another day after this weather event concludes.