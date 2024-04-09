Tuesday, April 9, 2024

CITY OF SHREVEPORT OFFERING SANDBAGS TO RESIDENTS

by BPT Staff
In light of recent weather forecasts indicating increased precipitation and potential flood risks in
our area, the Mayor urges residents to take necessary precautions to protect their homes and
properties. Sandbags are a vital component of flood preparedness, providing an effective barrier
against rising waters and mitigating potential damage.

Sandbags will be available until 3:00PM today at the Streets and Drainage facility located at
3825 Mansfield Road.

Never attempt to walk, swim, or drive through floodwaters. Just six inches of moving water can
knock you off your feet, and two feet of water can sweep away most vehicles.

