City Offices to Close for Thanksgiving Holiday – Trash Collection Schedule Change

City Offices to Close for Thanksgiving Holiday – All City of Bossier City administrative offices, including the City Council office and City Court, will be closed Thursday, November 26, 2020 and Friday, November 27, 2020, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Holiday Schedule for Trash Collection – Trash collection routes will not run on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday trash collection routes will run on Friday, November 27, 2020 and Friday’s routes will run on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday trash collection routes will run as scheduled the week of Thanksgiving.