City officials take to YouTube weekly to inform public concerning COVID-19

Earlier this month Bossier City’s Mayor, Lorenz “Lo” Walker, began issuing weekly YouTube video updates on COVID-19 preparedness, operations and activities in Bossier City.

Bossier City Police Public Information Officer Traci Landry said hearing from Mayor Walker directly on what Bossier City has been doing, and continues to do, regarding COVID-19 preparedness is extremely important.

“That’s what he’s here for,” Landry said. “To have that direct line of communication is absolutely important to the people. People want to hear from the mayor. The mayor wants to talk directly to them.

“The YouTube video update is a good avenue to get the information out to the public. People can access it anytime they want. We talk about what the city is doing, what needs to be done, what is coming in the future. It just gives us an opportunity to put out there exactly what’s going on,” she added.

To give a well rounded and accurate description of what COVID-19 preparedness operations and activities are taking place in Bossier City, Walker is joined by Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone and Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams during his weekly video updates to the community.

Landry did reiterate the importance of what Walker and other government officials have been stating for weeks. The public continues to adhere to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ protocol on flattening the curve of COVID-19.

“Even though we are talking about reopening, we really need residents to remain focused. We need them to remain diligent in sticking to those social distancing practices and hygiene practices right now. Because if we don’t keep on that path, then we’re not going to be able to get to that next phase of reopening,” Landry said.

“The measures that are in place now, a lot of them are going to continue to be in place in the future. You’re still going to have to wear the mask, you’re still going to have to stay six feet away from people. There are going to be new measures on buildings on how you can enter. We absolutely have to keep the course,” she added.