Civil Service Board unanimously votes to remove Estess as Bossier police chief

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



During a special meeting held Friday afternoon, the Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted unanimously to remove chief of police Chris Estess for the Bossier City Police Department at the recommendation of Mayor Tommy Chandler.



Estess did not attend the meeting.



City Attorney Charles Jacobs submitted a list of reasons why Estess should be removed as chief.



Jacobs said Estess’ lack of supervision led to illegal activity and it caused harm to the reputation of BCPD.



Jacobs also said Estess has taken 20 days off since being appointed in April and has failed to do anything to improve the Police Department.