

Shreveport, LA (1936 – 2020) – Claiborne Ealy, Sr. was born April 29, 1936 in Princeton, Louisiana to James Ealy and Gertrude Ealy and passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Shreveport, La.

He grew up in Princeton and attended Princeton School which at the time was grades 1 to 8. He graduated from Bossier Colored High School, where he excelled in the classroom. He studied at Wiley College in Marshall, TX. His church home throughout his life was Hopewell A.M.E. Church in Princeton, where he was a faithful servant. He was a self taught musician and loved to play hymns.

He enjoyed working the daily Crossword Puzzles in the newspaper.

He married Ruth Lewis in 1958 and they resided in Shreveport. To this union was born four children; Claiborne Jr., Tina, Cederic and Tangela. After their divorce, he later married Melvina Taylor in 1977.

Claiborne worked many years for retail stores; Bealls and Stage.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Emmitt and Charles, first wife Ruth and Melvina.

He is survived by his children, step children, grand children, sister Celestine Ealy, Brother Malcolm (Liz) Ealy, nephews, nieces and many relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Fillmore Cemetery, located in Princeton, Louisiana.

The family would like to thank the medical staff at Willis Knighton North for their extraordinary care that they provided.



Benevolent Funeral Home of Shreveport is in charge of the service.