Claire Caraway, MD, Joins Tri-State Medical Clinic

Claire A. Caraway, MD, has joined Tri-State Medical Clinic, part of Willis-Knighton Physician Network.



A Shreveport native, Dr. Caraway received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. She

earned a master’s degree in biology from Mississippi College before completing her medical degree and an internal

medicine residency at LSUHSC-Shreveport School of Medicine. Additional certifications held by Dr. Caraway include Basic

Life Support (BSL) and Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS).



Dr. Caraway prides herself on the communication she has with her patients. “When patients come to see me, I definitely

want them to feel like they’ve been listened to and their concerns have been met,” she said. “I want to make sure they

feel educated about their condition and all their questions have been answered.”



Tri-State Medical Clinic also includes Pierre V. Blanchard, MD, Huan Q. Le, MD, James M Jackson, MD, Joseph C. Jones,

MD, Timothy A. Nicholls, MD, Karla O. Querbes, MD, and Anthony J. Stuart, MD.



Dr. Caraway and her partners welcome new patients and accept most insurance plans.