Clarence Noble, Jr.

Bossier City, LA – Graveside funeral services for Clarence Noble, Jr. of Bossier City, Louisiana will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Caldwell Cemetery in Plain Dealing, Louisiana, with minister Richard Noble officiating.



Clarence was born Friday, August 19, 1927 to the late Clarence and Bessie Harris Noble in Bradley, Arkansas. He was the second child of eleven siblings. He confessed Christ at an early age and united with St. Paul Baptist Church, Bradley, Arkansas under the leadership of Rev. R. V. Sears. He moved to Plain Dealing, Louisiana and joined St. Mary, Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Robert Anderson. He was a faithful member until his health failed. He sung in the choir, served as a deacon, Supt. of Sunday School, and Sunday School teacher.

On Saturday, July 6, 1946, he united in holy matrimony to Bessie Mae Burney (almost 61 years). To this union eight children were born. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a former very dedicated bus driver for the Bossier Parish School Board for 34 years at Carrie Martin Elementary School in Plan Dealing, LA. After retirement, he worked for the plywood plant, hauled logs, and was a peddler of fruits and vegetables. He built a rent house, and also, homes for his daughters, Betty and Cynthia.



He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; three sisters: Hattie Stills, Alberta Eason, and Queen Ester Davis; two brothers: Elijah Noble and Luther James Noble; daughter, Nina Beck, and two sons: Randall Noble, and Clarence Noble, III.



His memory will be forever embedded in the hearts of his children: Dorothy Ann Scott of Las Vegas, Nevada, Beverly Culpepper (Larry) of Shreveport, Louisiana, Betty Johnson (Tommy) of Benton, Louisiana, Cynthia Noble of Bossier City, Louisiana, Bruce Noble (LaTonya) of Benton, Louisiana, and Cedric Oliver (Shelia) of Dallas, Texas; sisters: Rena Mae Eason, Bradley, Arkansas, Eliza Lee Davis, Flint, Michigan, and Mary Turner (Mac Arthur) Lewisville, Arkansas; brothers: Roosevelt Noble (Rebecca) of El-Dorado Hills, California, and Bonnie Lee Noble of Pittsburgh, Texas; grandchildren: Arthur (Charlesetta), Marvin, Anthony (Janie), Tonya (Mack), Frederick, Michael, Jerry (Bridgett), Dexter, Katrina, Yakeisha, Derick (Cassandra), Hekela, Felecia (Norton), Lily (Quincy), Trevlon (Aisha), Terrence (Ogechi), Sharhea, Shavonna, Miasha (Danny), Sanaa, Da’Vontae, Da’Montae, and Kaleb; 30 great grands; 2 great great grands; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.