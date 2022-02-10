Classical celloist Paul Christopher to present Guest Artist Series performance at BPCC

The Music Program at Bossier Parish Community College will present a Guest Artist Recital featuring classical celloist Paul Christopher at 3:30 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Performing Arts Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA. This recital is free and open to the public.

The afternoon recital will include selections by J.S. Bach (1685-1750), Ernest Křenek (1900-1991), and Arthur Honegger (1892-1955).

Paul Christopher received his Bachelor of Music Education from the New England Conservatory of Music and his Master of Music in Cello Performance from the University of Memphis.

In 2005, Mr. Christopher joined the string faculty at Northwestern State University of Louisiana (NSU) where he currently serves as Associate Professor of Violoncello and Music Theory. He has appeared as clinician, adjudicator, and guest artist throughout the United States and internationally. Christopher’s articles have been published in American String Teacher, Bass World, the Jacques Offenbach Society Newsletter and Strings. In 2017 he was awarded the Mildred Hart Bailey Research Award in recognition of his exceptional scholarship as a faculty member at NSU. In the summers of 1991-2014 Mr. Christopher performed as Assistant Principal Cello with the Peter Britt Festival Orchestra in Jacksonville, Oregon.

Mr. Christopher performed on numerous recordings as a member of the Nashville String Machine with artists such as Faith Hill, Ricky Skaggs, Bruce Springsteen and George Strait. He has recorded works by a variety of contemporary composers, as well as the cello duos of Jacques Offenbach, with seven CD’s available on the Human Metronome label. For more information, please visit http://www.paulchristophercello.com

For more information on this free Guest Artist Recital or the Music Program at BPCC, contact Dr. Gulya Chandler at 678-6429.