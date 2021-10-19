CLASSICAL GUITARIST DR. CAIN BUDDS TO PRESENT GUEST ARTIST SERIES PERFORMANCE AT BPCC

The Music Program at Bossier Parish Community College will present a Guest Artist Recital featuring Dr. Cain Budds on classical guitar at 3:30 pm, on Wednesday, October 20 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA. This recital is free and open to the public.

Dr. Budd’s repertoire for the recital include German Baroque lutenist David Kellner, a three-piece work by Mexican composer Carlos Chavez, a suite by Spanish composer Federico Moreno-Torroba, Cuban composer Leo Brouwer, two different sets of variations on a famous Spanish theme “La Folia”, by classical guitarist Fernando Sor and Mauro Giuliani, and two waltzes by Paraguayan composer Augustin Barros.

Dr. Cain Budds is currently serving as assistant professor of guitar at Louisiana Tech University. He received the Doctor of Musical Arts degree in classical guitar performance at Arizona State University where he was a student of Frank Koonce. While in residence there, he served as a teaching assistant and faculty associate in the internationally-recognized classical guitar program. In addition to his teaching duties, he assisted in the editing of the new performing edition: Johann Sebastian Bach: The Solo Lute Works, by Professor Koonce which was recently published by Neil A. Kjos company in San Diego.

He received his bachelor and master’s degrees from Illinois State University where he studied with noted performer and teacher Dr. Angelo Davis. Dr. Budds also studied guitar with Professor Manley Mallard III at Milliken University as well as with Dr. Douglas Rubio of the Crane School of Music, State University of New York at Potsdam.

He has held several additional teaching positions including North Valley School of the Arts in Scottsdale and Southwestern College in Phoenix. He also served as a member of the music faculty at Glendale Community College from 1998-2000. Dr. Budds has performed numerous recitals in the U.S. and Mexico and in Master Classes with outstanding performers including Eliot Fisk, Flavor Cache, Paul Henry, William Kanengiser, Margarita Escarpa, Kevin Gallagher, Stephen Robinson, Javier Garcia-Moreno, and Pepe Romero. Budds’ research project for the Doctor of Musical Arts degree is titled Nikita Koshkin: Insights into Compositional Process and Style.

For more information about this free concert or to arrange a music scholarship audition, contact Dr. Chandler at 678-6429 or gchandler@bpcc.edu.