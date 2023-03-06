Claude Summerlin

A Memorial Service for Claude Summerlin, 79, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment to follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Spur, Bossier City, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Pastor Ken Wimer.



Claude was born September 25, 1943, in Toxey, Alabama, to Claude D. Summerlin and Willie Mae Doggett Summerlin, and passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in Bossier City, Louisiana.



Claude was the oldest of five children, and there wasn’t any doubt as to who the boss was. He was raised in Bossier City, and he attended Bossier High School. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. He worked as manager of Smith Distributing Co. in Shreveport, Louisiana, until his retirement.



Claude loved spending time with his two son’s Glenn Summerlin and his family and Michael Summerlin and his family. He was very proud of his boys. Glenn has a successful career in Denver, Colorado, and Michael served in the United States Navy for 20 years and retired as Chief Petty Officer. Claude loved his sports, especially his LSU Tigers.



Claude is preceded in death by his parents; and son, Michael Bailey Summerlin. He is survived by his son, Glenn Summerlin and wife, Rhonda; daughter-in-law, Laurie Summerlin; brother, Robert Summerlin; sisters, Shirley O’Glee, Lula Odom, and Betty Bennett; five grandchildren, Meagan Yoes and husband, Charles, Lexi Solis and husband, Cody, Brett Bailey, Kelsey Summerlin, and Ronny Gleen Summerlin; 11 great-grandchildren; and two special nieces, Amy Vincent and Chandra Watson.