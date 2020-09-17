Claudia E. McMannes

Claudia E. McMannes “Grammy” passed away at age 76 in Shreveport, Louisiana on September 12, 2020. A resident of Bossier City, Louisiana, Claudia was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 29, 1944 to parents, Edwin and Alfrieda Szczeniak.



Claudia was a graduate of St. Michael’s High School in Chicago, a loving wife to husband, James, for 38 years, and a mother to son, Andrew and daughter, Deanna. Her favorite title was probably the one she earned with grandchildren, Grammy. Grammy loved to cook and spoil her grandbabies.



She also enjoyed fishing and traveling to Branson, Missouri, dancing, and the ‘50’s She was strong minded and thoughtful. Compassionate but you knew not to cross her. She was loved by all who knew her and will miss her in every sense.



Claudia is preceded in death by son, Andrew Medanich and parents, Edwin and Alfieda Szczeniak. She is survived by her loving husband, James McMannes; daughter, Deanna Szelinksi and husband, Randall; grandkids, James Szelinski and wife, Adriana, Allyssa Mullen and husband, Adam, Amber Zarakas and husband, Brian, AJ Medanich; numerous great grandkids and other relatives.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation be made to Robinson’s Rescue at 2515 Line Ave., Shreveport, Louisiana 71104 or to the local animal rescue of the donor’s choice.