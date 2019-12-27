Claudie R. Madden

Haughton, LA – Claudie R. Madden, 77, of Haughton, LA passed away peacefully, December 21, 2019.

Claudie was born, August 9, 1942, in Red River Parish to John and Ida Ratcliff. She graduated from Fair Park High School in 1960. She was a homemaker with a passion for painting and sewing.

Claudie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry G. Madden; and brother, Bobby Ratcliff. Left to cherish her memory are her son, J. Stacy Madden and wife Kelli; daughter, Melissa Cathey; grandchildren, Seth Madden, Kade Madden, Kaleigh Madden, Matthew Cathey, and Logan Cathey; and sister, Sharon Ratcliff.

A gathering of family and friends will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Friday December 27, 2019 in the Stateroom of Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA. A private family interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Honoring Claudie as pallbearers will be Seth Madden, Kade Madden, Matthew Cathey, and Logan Cathey.