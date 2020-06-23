Haughton, LA – Clayton Homer Mann, 86, a longtime resident of Haughton, LA, passed from this life to his heavenly home on June 21, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Homer was born July 16, 1933 to Clayton Luther and Fisher Mae (Rodgers) Mann on a rural farm in Morehead, MS. He was the eldest of 7 children. Around 1942 when Homer was 9 years old the family migrated from Mississippi to Bridge City, TX.



In 1951 at the age of 18, Homer enlisted in the USAF and set off on a worldwide tour that lasted about 22 years including tours in Japan, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, several stations in the US and retiring at Barksdale AFB. Along the way he met and married his loving wife Irma and raised 4 boys. Homer enjoyed, fishing, RVing, gardening, loved his Church of the Cross family and was a master mechanic that was willing to help anyone in need.



Homer leaves behind to cherish his memory his best friend and loving wife Faye Mann; his special friends, C.W. and Lou Jackson; his step-son Vernon Whiteman of Haughton, LA, his brother Roy Mann of Mississippi; three sons Gene (Celina) Mann of Denton, TX, Kenney (Penney) Mann of Orange Beach, AL, Steve (Tara) Mann of Mauldin, SC; his daughter in law Patricia Mann of Haughton, LA;14 grandchildren, Mike (Lydia) Mann of Montgomery, AL, Christie ( Richard) Pate of Hilltop, TX, Greg Brattin of Katy, TX, Seth Brattin of Denton, TX, Kenney Mann Jr of Shreveport, LA, Michelle Mann of Colorado Springs, CO, Brandon (Lauren) Mann of Shreveport LA, Glenn (Brooke) Mann II of Haughton, LA, Ian McCarthy of Shreveport, LA, Joshua (Dana) Mann of Anderson, SC, Kendra Odom and Morgan Odom of Mauldin, SC, Christopher (Mel) Berube, of Pensacola, FL and Jennifer (Robert) Kerns of Milton, FL; and many great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his first love and wife of 60 years Irma Ruth (Joshlin) Mann, his son Glenn Mann of Haughton, LA, his grandson Jared Mann of Duncan, SC, his parents, three sisters; Patricia, Juanita, and Helen; and 2 brothers, James “Tex”, Charles “Chuck”.



Services to honor Homer will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Central Assembly of God Church in Haughton, officiated by Pastor Jeff Gravis. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Assembly of God Church, 700 Hwy. 80, Haughton, LA 71037.



You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com.