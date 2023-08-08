Clean Out Your Freezer Day Set For Earlier Date

Hunters For The Hungry asks Louisiana to make room in their freezer for the upcoming hunting season by donating frozen goods to one of the multiple drop-off locations throughout the state for the annual Clean Out Your Freezer Day on August 27, 2023.

This year’s event is scheduled earlier than year’s past with most drop-off locations being ready and equipped to accept donations on August 27th, but it’s encouraged to visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com to check drop-off times and dates in your community as they’re not all the same. H4H will accept any properly packaged, labeled, and dated game, fish, or other protein, as well as other frozen food at one of the multiple drop-off locations throughout the state.

“We’re excited to host Clean Out Your Freezer Day a few weeks earlier this year. We want to make sure we hit a time that’s convenient for all sportsmen as they’re preparing for the upcoming hunting season and possibly overloaded from the fishing season,” says Julie Grunewald, executive director of Hunters For The Hungry. “Those who’ve participated in the past will not only notice the date, but they’ll notice a few changes in drop-off locations as we’re trying to get closer to neighborhoods and local grocery stores.”

In 2022, over 16,000 pounds of frozen goods were collected. Between this and the 70,000 pounds of deer and hog collected from generous Louisiana Sportsmen, H4H provided over 86,000 pounds of protein, resulting in over 344,000 meals on the tables of the needy throughout the state. The distribution goes through the five (5) major food banks in Louisiana, as well as direct to shelters and kitchens and other agencies in various communities.

With the support of local food banks, churches, and community betterment organizations, H4H hosts a 2023 Clean Out Your Freezer Day drop-off location in the following cities and regions:

Alexandria

Baton Rouge

Central

Clinton

Covington

Denham Springs

Eunice

Gonzalez

Houma

Lafayette

Lake Charles

Marksville

Monroe

Natchez

Natchitoches

New Orleans (Metairie)

Opelousas

Ruston (Dubach)

Shreveport

Slidell

St. Francisville

Youngsville

Zachary

To find your local drop-off locations’ date and times, visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com.