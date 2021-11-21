Clean Streets Matter

In following up on a campaign promise, Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler personally hit the streets of Bossier City on Sunday morning November 7. Mayor Chandler was flanked by street sweepers, dump trucks, a backhoe, a crash truck, Bossier City police officers and representatives from Keep Bossier Beautiful (KBB). Crews from the Bossier City Public Works Department were also there. In total, the cleanup project removed over 19 tons of debris from a portion of I-20 and other streets in Bossier City.

During the project, the eastbound inside lane of I-20 was cleaned from Traffic Street to Airline Drive. Additionally, different sections of Airline Drive (near Airline High School) were also cleaned. The I-20 portion of the cleanup project had to occur on a Sunday morning because of the reduced traffic flow on the interstate at that time.

The amount of debris picked up was so great that the street sweepers and dump trucks had to be offloaded twice while the cleaning project was taking place.

“When people are coming through our town on I-20, I want them to see how proud we are of our town. I believe that when you have clean streets, the citizens are going to respect it even more. I want to think that they are coming to never, never land,” said Bossier City Mayor, Tommy Chandler.

The debris that was picked up during this event included: pallets, car parts, bumpers, wood and built up dirt.

Mayor Chandler also mentioned that citizens will continue seeing street sweepers and clean up efforts taking place in Bossier City in the future.

“Once we get this big batch out, it’s going to be a whole lot easier to keep everything clean because it will be done periodically, as cleaning is going to become routine. All of our major thoroughfares like Airline Drive and Benton Road will be cleaned,” said Chandler.

Keep Bossier Beautiful Executive Director, Lynn Bryan, says that she is grateful to Mayor Chandler and his team for cleaning up the community.

“Keep Bossier Beautiful is incredibly grateful to Mayor Chandler and his team for their desire to really help clean up our community. It’s great to have our leadership working towards the same goals that we are trying to accomplish too. It helps us be successful,” said Bryan.

Keep Bossier Beautiful recently won the 2020-2021 Circle of Excellence Award from Keep America Beautiful. KBB is also the recipient of a Cleanup Supply Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful, Inc. (the state’s anti-litter and community improvement organization focused on education, enforcement, awareness, and cleanup).

To learn more about Keep Bossier Beautiful or to become a partner/volunteer, visit the organization’s website at: KeepBossierBeautiful.com. Or, visit the organization’s Facebook page at: Keep Bossier Beautiful.