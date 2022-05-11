Cleanup and soil mitigation site visit by Bossier Parish Police Juror

Cleanup and soil mitigation has been ongoing since February at the site of the

former Tronox/Kerr-McGee wood treating facility located on the south side of

Green St. at Hamilton Rd. in Bossier City, and work is expected to continue

through August.



District 9 Bossier Parish Police Jury member Charles Gray, whose district includes

the site, said he was pleased to see the progress that has been made since February.

He was also impressed by steps taken by the contractor to keep the cleanup from

interfering with life in the surrounding neighborhood.



“From what I saw, the contractor is getting this done in a timely manner and

apparently with very little interruption in the everyday activities of people in the

neighborhood,” Gray said during a tour of the site. “This project is going on close

to residences, but there’s very little noise and the sites are fenced and well

maintained.”



Soil removal work is primarily on approximately 26 acres east of Hamilton Rd. on

the south side of Green St. Another six acres lies west of Hamilton Rd. Beginning

in 1930, Kerr-McGee Chemical and predecessors treated railroad ties with creosote

and fuel oil on the property. The site was decommissioned in 1988.



Trucks haul contaminated soil from the site, but those heavy vehicles do not travel

Green St. or any other residential street near the site.



“The contractor built a road from the site to Hamilton Road which keeps heavy

trucks off neighborhood streets,” Gray said. “That’s good for public safety and it

keeps those streets from possible damage from the heavy loads. I was happy to see

how they addressed this.”



Gray said he was very pleased to see the efforts the contractor has made to

maintain good relationships with the people in the cleanup area.



“It’s obvious they’ve worked hard to communicate with the people in the area and

to address any concerns anyone may have,” he said. “Good relationships are

important.”